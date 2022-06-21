US Asset Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 116,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,277,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $1,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

