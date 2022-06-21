US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.29. 3M has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

