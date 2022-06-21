Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,560,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,214,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.47.

