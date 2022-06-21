Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 22.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.