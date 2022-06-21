Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.4% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Agincourt Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,969,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after buying an additional 518,659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after buying an additional 445,424 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,938,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 565.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,240,000 after buying an additional 334,090 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $83.24 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

