VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

