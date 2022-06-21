Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 36,640 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

