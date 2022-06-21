Vigilant Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

