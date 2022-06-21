Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

V stock opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

