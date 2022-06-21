Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.49. The company has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.