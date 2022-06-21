Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.49. The company has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

