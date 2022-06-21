Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 36,783 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $186,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 552,308 shares of company stock worth $58,523,220. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.08.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

