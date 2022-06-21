Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $196,317,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.43.

ZTS stock opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.35. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

