Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

