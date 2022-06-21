Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $217,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

NYSE CRM opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.83. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,650,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

