Woodstock Corp Sells 6,065 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.68. The company has a market capitalization of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.73.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

