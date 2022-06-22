3,357 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 65,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 15,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 67,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

