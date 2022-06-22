500 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $346.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.51 and a 200-day moving average of $400.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

