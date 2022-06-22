7,222 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 64,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,409 shares of company stock worth $10,948,993 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

