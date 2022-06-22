A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.2% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

