A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $174,051,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $25,456,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 889,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,329,000 after purchasing an additional 282,643 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE:AOS opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.