Adams Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average of $146.17. The firm has a market cap of $253.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

