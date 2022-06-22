Addison Capital Co Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

