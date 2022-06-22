Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

