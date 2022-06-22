Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 484 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 3.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.