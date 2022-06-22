Allied Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.71 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

