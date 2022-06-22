Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,234 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,184,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,230.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,307.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,600.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

