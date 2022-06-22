Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $238.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.66. The firm has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

