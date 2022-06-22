Apella Capital LLC Acquires 3,628 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.88 and a 200-day moving average of $149.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

