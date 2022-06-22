Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 41,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,373,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Shares of ADP opened at $206.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

