Arden Trust Co Sells 2,075 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average is $123.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

