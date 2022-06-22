Arden Trust Co Sells 759 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

