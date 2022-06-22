Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $212.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

