Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Chevron by 13.3% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Chevron by 3.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 41,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 109.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $303.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.88 and a 200-day moving average of $149.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

