Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $1.83 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $212.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.