Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $723,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,762,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,240.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,315.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,606.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

