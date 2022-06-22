Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 36,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,012 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 40,480 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.24. The firm has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.36 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

