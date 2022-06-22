Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,432 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
GE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.
Shares of General Electric stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.
General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.