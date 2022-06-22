Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes $316,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average is $132.81. The company has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

