AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lowered by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,012,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 149,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.