Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day moving average is $168.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

