Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,233,000 after buying an additional 108,196 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $553,637,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.