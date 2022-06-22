Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Takes $45,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

