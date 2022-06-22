Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Takes $92,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $143.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.