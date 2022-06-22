Campbell Capital Management Inc. Buys 152 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 14.8% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,240.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,315.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,606.87. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

