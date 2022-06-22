Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 970.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,885 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $143.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.17. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $253.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

