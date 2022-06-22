Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $31.60 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $222.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

