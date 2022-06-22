Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

Shares of CVX opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $303.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

