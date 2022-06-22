Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.33 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

