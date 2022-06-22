Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MMC opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.82.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.